(Columbia) -- University of Missouri women’s head basketball coach Robin Pingeton has hired Jasmine James as an assistant coach.
In a release, Pingeton said, “We are thrilled to bring someone with Jasmine's playing and coaching resume into our basketball family. She was a high-level player in the Southeastern Conference at Georgia and has been a head coach at the high-school level along with her time at Tennessee Tech who plays in an extremely competitive league. I am looking forward to seeing her impact our current and future Tigers on and off the court."
James spent two seasons at an assistant at Tennessee Tech. She has also worked at SIU-Edwardsville and at the high school level.
James played collegiately at Georgia before a four-year professional career that featured stints with the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury.
View the full release regarding James’ hiring here.