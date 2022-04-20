(Sioux City) -- The Briar Cliff baseball team has overcome a shaky start, and Missouri Valley alum Connor Lange has contributed to the turnaround.
Lange -- a standout wrestler and baseball player at Missouri Valley -- spoke with KMA Sports about his junior season on Wednesday's Upon Further Review.
"Early in the season, we just weren't clicking well," Lange said. "But I think our hitting and pitching have got together. We hope to move up in the next couple of weeks."
Lange and his teammates started the year at 1-5 but have since turned a corner and are currently 24-14 with a 12-8 record in Great Plains Athletic Conference action.
"We're finally getting in our groove," Lange said. "We knew we were going to be a good team this year. It was just a matter of putting the hitting and pitching together and scrapping out a few wins."
The former Western Iowa Conference MVP was an offensive power during his play days at Missouri Valley, and has continued that success at the collegiate level.
He currently has a .348 batting average and .928 OPS with five doubles and one home run in 69 at-bats while serving as a designated hitter and backup catcher.
"I think getting my timing down has helped," he said. "I've tried to not do too much. I have enough power to get some doubles, but I look to get hit after hit and put us in situations where we can get runs across."
Lange's bat has been hot lately. He went 5-for-8 with an RBI in the Chargers' most recent games -- a two-game stand against Jamestown.
"I was just putting balls in play and taking the opportunities my coach gives me," Lange said.
His .348 average currently ranks second among Briar Cliff batters with at least 65 at-bats. And the Chargers are hitting .280 as a team.
"Our lineup has guys that like to put the ball in play," he said. "We strike out a little too much sometimes, but we don't have a lot of power, so we look more for doubles, singles and competitive at-bats that put guys on the bases."
Lange's stellar junior season piggybacked off his sophomore campaign, where he made 53 starts.
"We had a good season last year and felt we could do better this year," Lange said. "I expected to do well. I feel like I've put more balls in play and given myself more of a chance."
Lange and his teammates want to continue their climb up the GPAC standings, and Lange wants to build off his recent strong showings.
"I just need to keep doing what I'm doing right now," he said. "I just had some big games (Monday). If I carry that into the rest of the season, I feel pretty confident."
Check out the full interview with Lange below.