(Omaha) -- Missouri Valley graduate Krista Wood is returning closer to home for the next stop in her college softball coaching career.
The former Krista Unger -- daughter of Missouri Valley baseball coach and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Rod Unger -- turned South Dakota State into a perennial Summit League power. Now, she's headed back to the Omaha area to lead the Creighton softball program.
"They have a strong tradition of softball," Wood said about her new role. "I want to get that going again. It's exciting to get back down to an area I'm familiar with. Being closer to home was very intriguing. Any time I can get closer to home -- and do what I love -- is exciting."
Wood followed a standout prep career at Missouri Valley with a collegiate career at Omaha, where she helped lead the Mavericks to a Division II title. She started her coaching career by serving as an assistant at St. Cloud State before beginning her head coaching career at Wayne State in 2007.
Wood worked at Wayne State until 2014, when the South Dakota State position opened up. She spent the next eight years turning the Jackrabbits into a perennial contender. Her teams posted a 238-164 record, won two Summit League titles and qualified for the NCAA Tournament in the past two seasons.
Those successes drew interest from larger schools, such as Creighton, who parted ways with long-time head coach Brent Vigness after 29 seasons.
"I got a call from the athletic director, Marcus Blossom, to see my interest," she said. "We were in the middle of the postseason, so I tried to wait until that was over. I weighed the pros and cons, but family is important to me. It's exciting."
Creighton was the perfect fit.
"They're investing in softball right now," Wood said. "There's a lot of standout softball in Iowa and Omaha, and Creighton is a prestigious school. I thought it would be cool to get to recruit kids to come there and get an education."
The Bluejays had to be the perfect program for Wood to pack up and surrender everything she had built over the last eight years.
"It (leaving South Dakota State) was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," she said. "I'm still sad about it. I built a lot of relationships, and I worked hard to get the program where it is. I can say I'm leaving the program better than I found it, so I look for them to do some big things in the future."
Looking ahead, Wood is only the third head coach in Creighton program history. She says the stability with the program intrigued her, too.
"I liked that you've seen coaches stay," Wood said. "I'll put my twist on things, but we'll stick with things that work. We'll set some goals, figure out our niche and how we'll move forward each day. The goal is to get to the Big East Tournament and flip the wins and losses around. Culture is going to be a big thing."
When it comes to recruiting, Wood had a knack for bringing Iowa and Nebraska talent to Brookings during her time at South Dakota State. She hopes she can continue tapping into the Iowa/Nebraska pipeline and perhaps add some prospects from the Kansas City area.
"We're going to stay in the midwest," Wood said. "That's where all of my recruiting ties are. There's a lot of good softball in this area. I'll have to think outside the box, but I'll keep my ties close."
Check out the full interview with Wood below.