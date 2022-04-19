(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley football standout Cole Staska will take his talents to Simpson next year to play defensive back.
"It's great," Staska said about his commitment. "I thought about playing a sport in high school, but I wasn't sure I could. I'm glad Simpson reached out to me and gave me an offer."
Staska also shined in basketball for the Big Reds, but a strong football season led him to the Storm.
"I enjoyed basketball," he said. "But I enjoyed football the most, so I stuck to that."
Staska recorded 53.5 tackles and five interceptions from his defensive back position last year. His breakout campaign earned him Class 1A Third-Team All-State honors and prompted interest from college coaches, including Simpson defensive coordinator George Love.
"Coach Love was really interested in me," Staska said. "He came to the school, and we had a good talk. I fell in love with their program and the people I met on the visit. It was just a good experience overall."
Staska ultimately committed to Simpson over interest from Briar Cliff, Midland and Grand View.
"It was cool to," Staska said about his recruiting process. "The main thing I was looking for was a good environment."
Staska found the right environment with Simpson.
"I like the brotherhood that I want to form with my teammates," he said. "I met some of my teammates at Simpson, and they were really cool. That upped the stakes."
Staska joins a Simpson program that went 1-9 last season.
"There's always room for improvement," he said. "I'm always open to learning more and getting better technique. I need to work on my strength. I'm a little undersized for my height, but they have a lot of good programs there. The strength coach has made a lot of players bigger, faster and stronger. That's exciting for me."
Paul Freund (Woodbine) and Briley Hayes (Creston) have also committed to play football at Simpson. Check out the full interview with Staska below.