(Missouri Valley) -- Through four games in the 2022-23 basketball season, the Missouri Valley boys have already equaled their win total from last season.
“We’ve got some kids that really bought in this summer,” Coach Travis Maasen told KMA Sports. “We did some things that weren’t quite as traditional for us. We typically play in the Harlan league, but we did some trips to some small colleges to go around and do some team building. I think that was really great for us.”
The Big Reds are 3-1 with wins over MVAOCOU, Audubon and Harrison County rival Logan-Magnolia in the early going, and it’s been led by a mix of upperclassmen and a strong freshman group.
“It’s been a great mix,” Coach Maasen said. “Our upperclassmen embrace our younger guys so much. (They) are great to our younger kids, and it makes them want to be at practice. It helps them learn that when they’re down they bring them up, and that’s where you see the growth. We’ve seen a lot of that.”
Juniors Brody Lager (18.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.3 SPG, 3.0 APG) and Dane Janssen (12.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.5 SPG) have been the headliners, leading the Big Reds in a number of categories.
“It starts with (Lager and Janssen),” Maasen said. “They’re really our leaders on the stat sheet, and they’re a couple guys that can do just a little bit of everything. Against Audubon the other night, both of them posted 19-point games, and they’re just a couple guys that really understand what it takes to win. They have a competitiveness about them that just really trickles down to the rest of the team.”
Seniors Eli Fouts (8.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.3 APG, 2.3 SPG) and Hayden Kocour (6.0 RPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.8 SPG) and junior Jackson Tennis have also started all four games this season. Meanwhile, sophomores Daylen Kocour and Mason Herman and freshman Layton Maasen have played in all four games. Further, freshmen Jackson Davis, Ryder O’Dowd and Brayden Neill and junior Landon Mahoney have contributed.
“The biggest thing with us was to try to build chemistry early,” Coach Maasen said. “With our trips in the offseason, we did some overnights, and we did a water park and things of that nature. We’ve got guys on this team that really love basketball, and they’ve learned to love each other. With the chemistry and competitiveness, we feel we can play with anybody. The chemistry and team-building approach to it has got us off to a good start.”
Missouri Valley travels to Riverside later Thursday evening. Check out the full interview with Coach Maasen below.