(Missouri Valley) -- With the postseason already looming, Missouri Valley golf teams are looking to continue improving.
The boys team, the Big Reds, have been finding plenty of success throughout the regular season, with a 6-1 dual record thus far.
“We have quite a few boys out and they’re fighting for positions on that varsity squad,” West said. “We have some good scores every night and we have three, four, five of them fighting to put the scores down to be counted for our team, so it’s pretty exciting stuff.”
Jackson Tennis has been phenomenal for Missouri Valley again this year. Ironic as his last name may be, the junior holds a 9-hole average of 37.57 and has earned medalist honors in all but one of his team’s seven meets.
“[Tennis] just puts in the work,” West said. “He’s putting in the work all year long. He’s out there on the weekends, he’s bringing teammates out there too to get some time on the course. He’s all about trying to figure out how he can cut those strokes. When you’re shooting that well, it starts to become hard to find those places where you can cut strokes. He’s always looking to improve himself and improve his team.”
Backing up Tennis is a lineup of consistent players, as Evan White, Daylen Kocour, Hayden Kocour, Carson Wendt and Layton Maasen have all been major contributors to the Big Reds’ stellar record.
On the girls side, personnel numbers are an issue for Missouri Valley, but they’re beginning to make strides as the regular season comes to a close.
“We have a very small team right now,” West said. “The girls improved a ton last week. From a Monday to a Thursday I think they dropped 15 strokes, and then from Thursday to Friday they dropped 17 more. We’re going in the right direction and now that we have a full team we’re making those improvements.”
Henley Arbaugh paces the Lady Reds with a 51.17 9-hole average.
“[Arbaugh] is a leader,” West said. “She’s a leader in all aspects of her athletics at the high school, and she’s a competitor. She always wants to do better. She works hard to try to be a competitor.”
As the team continues to take shape, the Lady Reds are looking to gain more 18-hole experience before the postseason commences.
“My girls have not played a lot of 18 hole tournaments,” West said. “I’m sending two of them to Kuemper this weekend, so that will give them a little bit of experience and then we have the WIC [Tournament] next week, which will be 18 holes, too. After that, it’s gonna give me a little bit more of an idea about how the girls are gonna make it through those 18 [hole tournaments].”
With the boys, it appears the sky's the limit for Tennis and Co. However, Missouri Valley is taking it one round at a time.
“They kind of set some goals at the beginning of the season individually,” West said. “We didn’t really have a team goal, but looking at the team I feel like we can at least be competitive in the postseason. We’ll see what we do in sectionals and kind of go from there.”
The Big Reds are back in action hosting their annual invitational Saturday, while the Lady Reds travel to Carroll for the Kuemper Invitational.
Click below to hear the full interview with West from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.