(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley boys enter the 2021 Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Meet as the defending conference champions, and they hope that honor doesn't go anywhere.
The Big Reds enter the meet as the favorite, thanks to a No. 13 ranking in Class 1A by the IATC.
"We've had some decent nights," said head coach Scott Cihacek. "The schedule has been steady, and the kids are running well."
Coach Cihacek's team returned most of its production from last year, which created lofty expectations heading into the season.
"I think the kids feel like we had a great opportunity coming in," he said. "They've done a great job and are working really hard each and every week."
Senior Cody Gilpin paces the Big Reds lineup while Brek Boruff, Will Gutzmer, Jackson Hustak, Jacob Hoden and Adam Meadows have also contributed.
"They've been solid," Cihacek said. "They've gotten better. Cody, Brek and Will have led us at pretty much every meet. It's nice to have a group that's done it before. You know you are going to have some consistency."
The Big Reds' biggest strength this year has been their ability to run as a pack.
"Cody and Brek really haven't gotten away from the group, but the group hasn't gotten closer to them," Cihacek said. "They bunch up and hang tough. That helps you a lot at big meets because there isn't room for other teams to fit in between you. It's been a focus for us this year."
Last year's conference title may have surprised some people, but a repeat would surprise few.
"It would be great to get two (in a row)," Cihacek said. "I think we've seen everyone in the conference this fall. But we are keeping a level head going in. Every meet is a new meet. As long as we keep that, I think we will be in a good spot come Monday."
