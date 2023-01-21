(Missouri Valley) -- In what has been a turnaround year, the Missouri Valley boys basketball team got back to .500 on the season after a late game surge pushed them past Riverside Friday night.
The Big Reds (8-8) got revenge for an early season loss to the Bulldogs (4-10), and while they were in control most of the game, it would take 14 unanswered points to walk away with a 57-53 win.
"We've just been talking to guys a lot about sticking to the process, not letting things bother us, and taking things one play at a time," said Missouri Valley Head Coach Travis Maasen. "To see our guys just continue to play hard, stay together, and trust each other, it was a big step in the right direction."
A big part of the Big Reds' victory was senior guard Eli Fouts who led the way in scoring with 20 points on the night.
"It just feels good, I started off hot and then started to cool down, but then I just started driving, hitting some free throws and some floaters," said Fouts.
"Eli's been playing with a lot of confidence," said Maasen. "He used to be more of just a three-point specialist and a guy that put it up from deep, and now he's found ways to get to the elbow and get himself to the rim, and he's done a great job of getting to the free throw line."
Notably, six of Fouts' final eight points came from the free throw line to help his team ice the game.
"I just tried to stay as calm as I could, and just went up there and hit them," said Fouts.
While Fouts found the bucket, Missouri Valley also got a strong performance from junior forward Dane Janssen, who posted a double-double on the night with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
"He's capable of a double-double every night, and he can pass the ball too," said Maasen. "He had a little lull there and went through a bit of a slump, but to see him jump out of that and do the things that he's done tonight is really exciting for us as a team -- he's one of the guys that makes us go."
It was a back-and-forth first quarter, and Riverside struck first on a free throw. However, Missouri Valley quickly mounted a 12-4 run before the Bulldogs posted the final five points of the quarter to pull back within one at 18-17 after a quarter.
It would then be an exchange of runs in the second after Missouri Valley surged to a 10-3 run before Riverside responded with nine unanswered, but Fouts would can a three-pointer from deep to give Missouri Valley a 36-35 lead and momentum heading into the locker room.
"The first thing was just breathing in through our nose and out through our mouth just to get ourselves calmed down to where we could play the game that we knew how to play," said Maasen.
However, the Big Reds faced some adversity as the bucket started to go cold in the third quarter. They were outscored 15-7 in the third period as Ayden Salais and Grady Jeppesen came alive to give Riverside a 50-43 lead with a quarter remaining.
"We really had to stay up on them and allow no threes, and we had to help over a lot on (Jeppesen) because he's real good," said Janssen. "We just had to rebound a lot and score."
The Big Reds then went on a run that will likely go down in the history books for the brewing Western Iowa Conference rivalry as Missouri Valley posted 14 unanswered to close out the game.
"We were going to have to fight for it, and it was going to be one possession at a time," said Maasen. "We had to get a good quality shot on the offensive end and stops on the defensive end and props to those kids -- they did both of those things."
The Big Reds' defense locked down a Riverside offense that was starting to find some life and allowed just three points in the final quarter.
"We got really tough mentally, and we just trusted each other and followed the game plan, and I think we really wanted this one after we let one slip at their place, and it was a really close game," said Maasen. "They gave us the fight that we needed at the end defensively to come out with a win."
Fouts and Janssen iced the game for the Big Reds, claiming the game's final five points from the free throw line, with the team finishing 14-17 from the stripe. Junior Brody Lager added 17 points for Missouri Valley, while senior Hayden Kocour chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, for Riverside, Jeppesen led the way with 21 points and five rebounds, Salais added 10 points, and Aiden Bell supplied nine points and six rebounds. Friday night, Jeppesen became just the third Riverside Bulldog to reach the 1,000 career point mark.
While the win brings the Big Reds back to an even record, Maasen says his boys are certainly not satisfied as they have two re-matches scheduled with Tri-Center and IKM-Manning over the next two weeks, both of which Missouri Valley lost to by single digits earlier this year.
"We're starting to figure out what we really do well and what some of our weaknesses are and what we've got to work on," said Maassen. "They love the game of basketball, and to be 8-8, they're really excited, but they're not satisfied -- they want more than that."
However, they will square off first with AHSTW on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Riverside will look to bounce back against Audubon on Tuesday.
You can check out the full interviews with Fouts, Janssen, and Maasen below: