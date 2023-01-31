(Missouri Valley) -- After six straight years of four wins or less, the Missouri Valley boys basketball team is sitting two games below .500 with three regular-season games left.
The Big Reds posted a 17-115 record in the past six years but have posted nearly half that many wins this season in an 8-10 campaign.
"It's the reason I coach," Missouri Valley head coach Travis Maasen said about the turnaround. "When you string some wins, it's rewarding. These kids have worked so hard this year. They've overcome some injuries and issues with depth. It's been rewarding to see they feel like they've changed the face of the program and made a turn for the best."
Missouri Valley started the year 3-1 before losing four of their next five. They're currently on a two-game losing streak after losses to AHSTW and Tri-Center. Despite the recent defeats, Coach Maasen knows his team has come a long way.
"They're still somewhat new to playing with each other," he said. "We've gelled and figured out the system quicker than I thought we would."
The three-headed monster of Brody Lager, Dane Janssen and Eli Fouts leads Missouri Valley's lineup. Lager leads the scoring efforts with 16.3 points per game. Janssen totals 11.4 points per contest, and Fouts contributes 9.6 points per game.
"Those three guys have a really good basketball IQ," Maasen said. "They've played a lot of good ball. They have a true love for the game and are happy when they're on the court. Those guys are so fun to coach. With their unselfishness, and how hard they play, it's no surprise the success they're having."
Hayden Kocour adds 7.5 points per game to a Missouri Valley offense that averages 51.3 points per game and shoots 39.4% from the field.
"We put an emphasis on shooting the basketball," Maasen said. "We've shot the ball well. We're about six 3-pointers away from breaking the record for most in the season."
The Big Reds have regular-season tilts with IKM-Manning (Tuesday), Underwood (Friday) and West Monona (February 7th) before the postseason begins.
"We're looking to take care of the ball, get quality possessions on the offensive end and stick to the game plans," Maasen said.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Maasen.