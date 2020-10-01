(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley cross country programs enter October as a program on the rise and ready to turn some heads in the second half of the 2020 season.
"We are feeling really good," Coach Scott Cihacek said. "We've matured each week. We've just gotten better each week."
The Big Reds' boys team has had some success early this season, including a team title at the AHSTW Invitational on September 15th. They've also had some strong finishes at some pretty talent-laden meets, including a second-place finish at Denison on Tuesday. The key to their early success? Their pack mentality.
"They group up really well and in cross country, that's very important," Cihacek said. "You've got to have some kids at the front and keep the gaps as tight as you can. We've got to stay as a group the best we can and we are doing a nice job of that right now."
The Big Reds' successes have earned them a "Team to Watch" honor in the latest Class 2A rankings unveiled by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Coach Cihacek admits he thought his team had potential in the offseason, but even his team's progression has been at least a bit of a surprise to him.
"I saw some of it this summer," he said of his team's progression. "I thought maybe we were kinda turning the corner, but you just never quite know. We kinda have turned the corner with some of the stuff. I think we gained some confidence in that first meet when we tied for first at Logan. It's been fun."
Cody Gilpin has been their top runner so far while Brek Boruff has juggled football and cross country to be their second runner at most meets. Jackson Hustak and Will Gutzmer have also been key in a deep and talented Mo. Valley squad consisting primarily of juniors.
On the girls side, the Lady Reds have dealt with some numbers issues over the past few years and did not have a full team at last year's Western Iowa Conference meet. However, a batch of underclassmen have joined the fray for Coach Cihacek's program.
"We've kinda turned the corner a little bit," he said. "We don't get to pick who we get, so you try to talk some kids out for it. We've kinda cycled back a little bit after a drought."
Senior Bre Boruff has led the Lady Reds' production this season while Bella Boruff, Ela Rangel, Sophie Messerschmidt and Marissa Birke have also been in the lineup.
As the calendar turns to October, Missouri Valley is gearing for what Coach Cihacek calls "a gauntlet of schedule", which features four meets in 10 days.
While the front half of the month is loaded with meets, the back half gets to the meat and potatoes of the Big Reds' schedule with the Western Iowa Conference, State Qualifying and State Meets taking place between October 12th and October 31st.
The race for the WIC boys title figures to be an interesting one with Tri-Center, Missouri Valley, Treynor and IKM-Manning among the front-runners.
"We've definitely marked the conference," Cihacek said. "We want to give us a chance to do well. I feel like we are right there. And then obviously we are trying to see how many we can get to state."
Missouri Valley returns to action Thursday in Stuart at the West Central Valley. The complete interview with Coach Cihacek can be heard below.