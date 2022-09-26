(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley football is focusing on its own weekly progression and improvements as the season starts to wind down.
The Big Reds are 0-5 this season and 0-4 in Class A District 8, but Coach Rick Barker says there are some positives to draw from, especially from this past week’s game against Harrison County rival, Logan-Magnolia.
“It was probably our best game we played all year,” Coach Barker told KMA Sports. “Going into fall camp, we had lost our starting quarterback from last year with shoulder surgery. Into the season, we lose the QB2 up at IKM, so we were on to our QB3. If it was your first Missouri Valley football game, you would have never known that was our third-string quarterback rolled out there.”
Sophomore John Soetmelk took over under center for the Big Reds, and Barker says he was proud of his effort and time put in to prepare himself for a less-than-ideal situation.
“That is the great thing about our kids,” Barker added. “Our record is not what they want it to be. Some of those games were not very competitive, and they continued to push themselves. They play with a lot of pride, and those results eat at them. It bothers them, and that is what is pushing them and motivating them.”
With three games remaining in the season, Coach Barker expects he will continue to see plenty of effort and motivation, given they will be the final games for their five seniors.
“Our kids really do care a lot about (the seniors),” he said. “The kids know the time and effort (they have put in) and how important it is to have some success. They’re trying to do their part. We’re starting sophomores and freshmen, and they’re not wanting to be the weak link. They’re wanting to make sure they’re doing their jobs to the best of their ability, so those seniors can be proud.”
Missouri Valley hits the road this week with a trip to Riverside (1-4 overall, 1-3 A District 7). The Bulldogs’ record may be a bit misleading, given they’ve played the 18th-toughest schedule in Class A, according to the BCMoore Rankings.
“Right now, we’re in that phase where we’re worried about ourselves,” Barker said. “Riverside is going to deal us some fits athletically in space. They throw the ball around really well. They play hard. They play some real stingy defense. We have to make sure we’re back to alignment, assignment and technique and doing the things we need to do well.
“We’re going to coach our kids hard to get better to improve regardless of who the opponent is. We have to improve on our end to make sure we can compete and give a good performance on Friday night.”
For Missouri Valley to have success, it likely will come from their running game and one of their seniors, Alexis Manzo. Manzo, who was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2021, has managed 409 yards so far this year.
“We’ve struggled with a young and inexperienced offensive line and getting (Manzo) going,” Barker said. “We have to get yards with him and keep our offense on the field, and we have to continue to work to do those things.”
