(Missouri Valley) – The Missouri Valley football team is hoping a renewed excitement in its group will lead to a fruitful 2023 season.
The Big Reds are coming off an 0-9 campaign last year in a season marred by injuries. Head Coach Rick Barker says offseason workouts and good numbers in the younger classes has breathed new life into the program.
"We had a really good summer," said Barker. "Attendance was good. We've got a great senior class that does a great job of leading us. Overall, we were happy with our summer performance as far as the weight room. We had a Morningside camp over the summer where we were able to get the kids together, put on some pads and play a little bit. We really enjoyed those three days and thought they were pretty productive."
Missouri Valley leaned on the run last season, with nearly 87% of its offense coming on the ground. The Big Reds must replace leading rusher Alexis Manzo, who graduated last year. But, Barker says between returning contributors and a couple of guys who missed all of last season with injury, his squad should have options to carry the rock.
"Losing Lex Manzo is a big piece to what we had last year," said Barker. "We return two good running backs in Riley Radke and Ben Hansen. We're really excited about both of those two. We also get Brody Lager back and Dane Janssen back from injury. Last year, we didn't have either one of those kids at the skill positions for us. That's a pretty good four seniors in the skill positions that we're happy to see the pieces come together with those guys."
Missouri Valley gets tested right out of the bat this year with a week one tilt against Logan-Magnolia, led by Division I lineman Grant Brix.
"They're always big, tough and physical," said Barker. "Obviously, everyone talks about the big tackle for them. Coach (Matt) Straight does a really good job of getting his kids ready to play. It's a new year and new faces for them, but they are traditionally a tough team. Our kids have to come ready to play and be excited about the opportunity to start the season and just see what happens out there."
With both teams preferring to run the ball, Barker says his team is emphasizing ball control heading into the season opener.
"The big thing for us is we have to control the football," said Barker. "The more you can keep Lo-Ma's offense off the field, the better chances you're going to have. Their offense is physical, and they are tough to stop. They're happy with three yards and a cloud of dust. We've got to be able to control the football and put points on the board and not beat ourselves."
Tim Blum will be in Missouri Valley providing reports on the game on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Friday night coverage begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Barker below.