(Missouri Valley) -- A multi-sport standout at Missouri Valley, Connor Murray is ready to put his sole focus into football at Grand View.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Murray says he found what he was looking for in the Des Moines school.
“I wanted a small community feel at the school,” Murray said, “but then I also got the decision to go to a big town, too.”
Grand View went 14-1 this past fall, advancing all the way to the national championship game of the NAIA before a loss to Morningside.
“They’re a tough football program,” Murray continued. “I loved the coaches instantly the first time I met them. It just clicked for me.”
Murray, who has also been active in a number of other sports during his time at Missouri Valley, says his recruiting process started as a sophomore. He’s talked with plenty of schools since then before deciding on the Vikings.
“They were actually saying I would be their biggest guy there, and they more than likely want me as a tackle for them,” he said.
