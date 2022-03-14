Connor Murray
(Missouri Valley) -- A multi-sport standout at Missouri Valley, Connor Murray is ready to put his sole focus into football at Grand View.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Murray says he found what he was looking for in the Des Moines school.

“I wanted a small community feel at the school,” Murray said, “but then I also got the decision to go to a big town, too.”

Grand View went 14-1 this past fall, advancing all the way to the national championship game of the NAIA before a loss to Morningside.

“They’re a tough football program,” Murray continued. “I loved the coaches instantly the first time I met them. It just clicked for me.”

Murray, who has also been active in a number of other sports during his time at Missouri Valley, says his recruiting process started as a sophomore. He’s talked with plenty of schools since then before deciding on the Vikings.

“They were actually saying I would be their biggest guy there, and they more than likely want me as a tackle for them,” he said.

Listen to much more with Murray from Monday’s UFR linked below.

