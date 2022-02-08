(Missouri Valley) --The Missouri Valley wrestling program has become a perennial KMAland wrestling power over the past decade. The Big Reds hope to continue that trend on Tuesday when they aim for their fourth Class 1A State Dual Tournament appearance in the last six years.
"It was really important to build the culture up over the past several years," said Coach Keefer Jensen. "We've been consistent with what we are doing and have put a good product on the mat for our fans, parents and community. That's important to us. I hope the kids are grateful for the opportunity to be in this position."
Missouri Valley is coming off of a respectable showing at Saturday's sectional in Mapleton, where they finished second and qualified seven for districts. Brad Ortner (106), Eli Becerra (113), Riley Radke (132), Andrew Bowman (145), Gage Clausen (182), Brek Boruff (195) and Connor Murray (285) were the district qualifiers for Coach Jensen's squad.
"I thought the kids competed and wrestled hard," Jensen said. "We knew we had a challenging sectional, so we just had to wrestle. The kids looked good up and down the lineup. Everybody fighting for six minutes was important for us."
Last week's success make this week a busy one for the Big Reds. They host South Central Calhoun and Ogden in a regional dual on Tuesday and head to West Monona for districts on Saturday.
The Big Reds enter Tuesday's regional dual ranked No. 6 in the IWCOA's rankings. They made three consecutive trips to state from 2017 to 2019, but fell short in 2020 and 2021 to Logan-Magnolia and West Sioux.
"We are tired of being 10th, 11th or 12th," Jensen said. "That's been the focus for us this year."
Coach Jensen hopes his team's attitude from Saturday carries over.
"We need to go fight," he said. "If the kids have the same attitude they did on Saturday, we are going to be OK. Those are both pretty good teams. South Central Calhoun has some studs in their lineup. I think we match up pretty well with them. And Ogden, we haven't seen yet, but we have to be ready to roll. Nobody is giving us anything. We have to go earn it."
Regardless of Tuesday's result, Jensen hopes his team can have a strong showing at districts and make their presence known at the individual state tournament.
"The kids know where we are at," Jensen said. "We just have to make sure we are the hammer on Saturday. We have to battle. We are ready to scrap."
Check out the full interview with Coach Jensen below.