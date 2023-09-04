(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley football is on the board for the 2023 season, claiming a 26-24 win over MVAOCOU this past Friday evening.
The Big Reds (1-1) showed plenty of offensive balance on their way to avenging a season-ending loss to the Rams from a year ago.
“They went down the field and marched on us right away,” Missouri Valley head coach Rick Barker told KMA Sports. “They’re much improved from a year ago. They have good quarterback play, and they’ve got some really good skill position (players). They punched us in the month, but we have some really good senior leadership and those kids rallied together.”
Following an opening score from MVAOCOU, Coach Barker’s team quickly responded with a score of their own, and the two teams went back and forth down the wire before the Big Reds emerged with their first win since the final game of the 2021 season (also against MVAOCOU).
“It came from our senior leaders,” Coach Barker said. “We’ve got Brody Lager and Dane Janssen back from injury, and Ben Hansen and Chris Dworak. Those kids came into their own in week two. In week one, they were pressing and trying to do too much. We told them this week, just go be themselves, make plays and do the things they can do and feed off of each other.”
Hansen led the way on the ground, carrying 37 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Lager had a strong game at quarterback with 122 yards passing and a touchdown with 72 of those yards and the touchdown going to Janssen.
A youthful defense was led by freshman James Wendt and sophomore Mitchell Soetmelk, who had 5.5 tackles apiece, while another sophomore Aidan Vergamini added 5.0 tackles of his own.
“Our young defense just scrapped and kept us in the ballgame,” Barker said. “(Hansen) had to carry the workload last year against (MVAOCOU) that last game of the year. I think he had 42 touches that night, so we know what we’re getting. He’s going to line up and give everything he’s got and do it as many times as you ask him. He’s a great example of what we want to play like. I’m really proud of the team effort.”
Missouri Valley goes for a second straight victory on Friday night when East Sac County (1-1) comes to town. The Raiders have played a couple of tight, low-scoring games this season, losing to IKM-Manning (19-15) and upsetting OABCIG (13-12).
“I know they return a ton of kids from last year’s team,” Coach Barker said. “They’re really old. They have a ton of juniors and 10 seniors on the roster.”
Senior quarterback Tate Lahr has thrown for 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns, finding Charlie Veit 11 times for 81 yards and Chandler Lahr 10 times for 92 yards. Junior Landon Grindle (83 yards) and Veit (82) are their leading rushers.
Defensively, though, is where the Raiders have been most impressive. The Raiders have 15.0 tackles for loss and have forced nine turnovers, including eight interceptions. Senior Bradyn Burns has a team-high three while junior Jack Gullett and Veit have two each. Senior Luke Wernimont leads the defense with 25.5 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss.
“We try to play with the same type of mentality (as East Sac County),” Barker said. “The defense doesn’t give up the big play. We grind out the clock, control the football and feed (Ben Hansen). (Lager) had a great night running and throwing (against MVAOCOU), and we’ll try to get him active in the game.
“We want to be on offense, and that’s the best defense. In our league, those are all pretty similar concepts. Week in and week out, it’s who can control the ball and not turn over the football. Not beat yourself with penalties. That’ll be our game plan going into this week, as well.”
Tim Blum will be in Missouri Valley for KMA Sports on Friday night, providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ coverage for Week 3 from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com.
