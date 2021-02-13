(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference will be well-represented at the Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament thanks to strong showings at Saturday's Class 1A District 7 Tournament in Underwood.
The WIC was responsible for 17 of the 28 state qualifiers, led by five apiece from Missouri Valley, Riverside and Underwood.
Missouri Valley won the district championship with 104 points. Eli Becerra (106) was their lone champion. Riley Radke (120), Zavier Trovato (126), Ben Hansen (152) and Gage Clausen (170) qualified as runner-ups.
The host Underwood was second with 91.5 points and had four district championships. Stevie Barnes (126), Gable Porter (132) and Westin Allen (138) gave the Eagles a nice run of district championships in the lightweights. Their other champion came in the heavyweights, as unranked Easton Eledge ousted 1A No. 3 Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox) and 1A No. 7 Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) to punch his ticket to Des Moines. "It feels great," Eledge said. "I knew they were both going to be tough matches going in. I just knew I had to stick to my offense. I had been prepping all week for it."
Chris Gardner was also a state qualifier for the Eagles, qualifying with a runner-up finish at 220 pounds.
Riverside's quintet of state qualifiers were led by three district championships. John Schroder (113), Jace Rose (120) and Eddie Vlcek (195).
Vlcek's title came in arguably the match of the day -- a 16-12 win over Ben O'Neill (St. Albert).
"I messed up a few times, but I still came out on top," Vlcek said. "My shots worked very well."
Nolan Moore (138) and Kaiden Hendricks (182) were also state qualifiers courtesy of runner-up finishes.
Mount Ayr will bring four to Des Moines next week -- Drew Ehlen (106), Bryce Shaha (132), Trae Ehlen (145) and Jaydon Knight (152)
"It's my fourth time making it and it feels just as good as the last three," Trae Ehlen said. "I feel like I've gotten a lot better. My partner, Jaydon, helps a lot."
The Raiders' quartet were state medalists last year.
"It just feels great to get that many through," Ehlen said.
St. Albert was a pleasant surprise on Saturday, qualifying three for state. Cael McLaren (170) was a champion while Zach Williams (113) and O'Neill advanced as runner-ups.
Southwest Valley will have a presence in Des Moines next week thanks to Tallen Myers' district title at 220 pounds. It's been a less than ideal season for Myers, who missed the first half with an injury, but he is back at the state tournament one year removed from a remarkable run to a fourth-place finish.
Myers booked his return to Des Moines with a win over Gardner.
"I stayed comfortable throughout the match," he said. "And I stayed in good position. That's what I do."
Bedford/Lenox finished seventh as a team and had one qualifier -- Whipple.
Treynor's Duncan Clark finished second at 145 pounds to advance to state. Clark's runner-up showing paced Treynor to an eighth-place finish.
East Mills will be represented at state for the first time in a few years, as Jackson Wray won the title at 160 pounds in a thrilling 8-7 bout with Garrison Gettler (AHSTW).
"I was down early, but I got the takedowns I needed and wrestled well," Wray said. "I want to make a splash up there (state)."
Gettler also qualified for state, the lone advancer for AHSTW.
Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg was a district champion at 182 pounds.
The list of qualifiers, as well as interviews with Trae Ehlen, Wray, Vlcek, Myers and Eledge can be viewed below.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106: 1. Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), 2. Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr)
113: 1. John Schroder (Riverside), 2. Zach Williams (St. Albert)
120: 1. Jace Rose (Riverside), 2. Riley Radke (Missouri Valley)
126: 1. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 2. Zavier Trovato (Missouri Valley)
132: 1. Gable Porter (Underwood), 2. Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
138: 1. Westin Allen (Underwood), 2. Nolan Moore (Riverside)
145: 1. Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 2. Duncan Clark (Treynor)
152: 1. Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr), 2. Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley)
160: 1. Jackson Wray (East Mills), 2. Garrison Gettler (East Mills)
170: 1. Cael McLaren (St. Albert), 2. Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley)
182: 1. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center), 2. Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside)
195: 1. Eddie Vlcek (Riverside), 2. Ben O'Neill (St. Albert)
220: 1. Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley), 2. Chris Gardner (Underwood)
285: 1. Easton Eledge (Underwood), 2. Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox)
TEAM SCORES
1. Missouri Valley (104)
2. Underwood (91.5)
3. Riverside (86.5)
4. Mount Ayr (64)
5. St. Albert (47)
6. Southwest Valley (37)
7. Bedford/Lenox (35)
8. Treynor (30)
9. East Union (29)
10. AHSTW (22)
11. Tri-Center (19)
12. East Mills (16)
13. West Central Valley (10)