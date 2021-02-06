(Oakland) -- Missouri Valley highlighted the Class 1A sectional meet in Riverside by clinching eight district tournament berths.
"I thought the kids scrapped real hard today," Coach Keefer Jensen said. "We knew we would win the sectional title. We knew we needed all the pieces to fall in place and wrestle tough. I thought the kids did that. They have bought in and have continued to peak. We are ready to roll."
The Big Reds claimed four championships -- Eli Becerra (106), Eric McIllnay (145), Ben Hansen (152) and Connor Murray (285).
Becerra moved to 40-0 in his freshman campaign with a tech-fall over Dalton Smith (Riverside).
"I think it went pretty good," Becerra said. "I really like to scrap and get after it. I was just trying to score once I broke them down off their feet."
Zavier Trovato (126), Cole Lange (160), Gage Clausen (170) and Kadin Bonham (220) also qualified for districts with runner-up finishes.
"They wrestled hard for six minutes," Jensen said.
Underwood finished second with 172.5 points and sent six to districts. Stevie Barnes (126), Gable Porter (132), Westin Allen (138) and Chris Gardner (220) were sectional champions.
Porter -- a defending state champion -- returned to the mat for the first time since early December and hardly missed a beat, tallying a tech-fall and a pin.
"I feel like I have some to improve on, but overall, I feel like I did pretty good," Porter said.
Allen punched his ticket with a 16-5 major-decision over Nolan Moore (Riverside).
"It went pretty good," Allen said about his day. "I was just moving my feet well. I started getting to my shots, especially in the third period. That's the best time to do it."
Blake Allen (120) and Easton Eledge also qualified for districts with runner-up finishes.
The host Riverside accumulated 162.5 points, claimed three championships and qualified six for districts.
John Schroder (113), Jace Rose (120) and Eddie Vlcek (195) were champs for the Bulldogs. Moore (138) and Kaiden Hendricks (182) qualified with second-place showings.
Schroder's championship came via an 8-2 decision over Zach Williams (St. Albert).
"I competed against him at the beginning of the year," Schroder said. "I knew if I had wrestled how I did then, I would win it."
Rose claimed his title with an 11-3 major-decision over Blake Allen (Underwood).
"I feel great, I'm having a good time," Rose said. "At the beginning of the season, I wasn't at the shape I needed to be in. I've been working on my shape and shots."
The Bulldogs' other championship came from Vlcek, who pinned Ben O'Neill in the finals.
"I just did what I could, hit my shots and I won," Vlcek said.
AHSTW finished fourth as a team with 143.5 points. Hayden Fischer (132) and Garrison Gettler (160) moved to districts for Coach Evan McCarthy's squad. Gettler earned his district berth with a sectional title with a 6-4 win over Cole Lange (Missouri Valley).
"I wrestled OK," Gettler said. "I would like to wrestle better. I just wore them out."
Three St. Albert grapplers extended their season -- Williams (113), Cael McLaren (170) and O'Neill (195).
McLaren garnered his 100th career win with a victory in the finals.
"It feels pretty good after going 19-34 my freshman year," he said. "I have progressed a ton on top and bottom."
West Central Valley finished sixth as a team and had two district qualifiers -- Blaise Beane (145) and Kaedon Lindsay (152).
Tri-Center rounded out the team standings with a seventh-place finish. Brecken Freeberg was the lone district qualifier for the Trojans, claiming the title at 182 pounds.
Video interviews with Becerra, Schroder, Rose, Porter, Allen, Gettler, McLaren, Vlcek and Coach Jensen can be viewed below.
DISTRICT QUALIFIERS
106: 1. Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), 2. Dalton Smith (Riverside)
113: 1. John Schroder (Riverside), 2. Zach Williams (St. Albert)
120: 1. Jace Rose (Riverside), 2. Blake Allen (Underwood)
126: 1. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 2. Zavier Trovato (Missouri Valley)
132: 1. Gable Porter (Underwood), 2. Hayden Fischer (AHSTW)
138: 1. Westin Allen (Underwood), 2. Nolan Moore (Riverside)
145: 1. Eric McIllnay (Missouri Valley), 2. Blaise Beane (West Central Valley)
152: 1. Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley), 2. Kaedon Lindsay (West Central Valley)
160: 1. Garrison Gettler (AHSTW), 2. Cole Lange (Missouri Valley)
170: 1. Cael McLaren (St. Albert), 2. Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley)
182: 1. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center), 2. Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside)
195: 1. Eddie Vlcek (Riverside), 2. Ben O'Neill (St. Albert)
220: 1. Chris Gardner (Underwood), 2. Kadin Bonham (Missouri Valley)
285: 1. Connor Murray (Missouri Valley), 2. Easton Eledge (Underwood)
TEAM SCORES
1. Missouri Valley (237)
2. Underwood (172.5)
3. Riverside (162.5)
4. AHSTW (143.5)
5. St. Albert (122.5)
6. West Central Valley (111)
7. Tri-Center (99)