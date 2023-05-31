(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley softball has been one of the most impressive KMAland squads through the first week of the 2023 season.
The Lady Reds are currently 7-1 with wins over Riverside, Atlantic, MVAOCOU, Thomas Jefferson, West Central Valley, Earlham and IKM-Manning. Their lone blemish was a wild 14-13 defeat at the hands of Underwood last week.
"We're proud of this team right now," said Missouri Valley head coach Rick Barker. "They put in a ton of work and effort going into this season. We're going to keep progressing and getting better. We're happy with the week we had. We had a bump in the road, but we have to work on being more consistent."
A good chunk of last year's team returned this season. That left Coach Barker optimistic about a strong start.
"I think we knew this group was going to be pretty good," he said. "They've come out and been consistent. This group is ecstatic about what we're doing."
The Lady Reds have put up 76 runs in their first eight games.
Junior Brooklyn Lange has been their top bat. The catcher hits .520 with 8 RBI and seven extra-base hits. Senior Maya Contreraz bops .476 with 10 RBI while Audrie Kohl (.400, 9 RBI), Emerson Anderson (.375, 6 RBI), Lea Gute (.367, 3 RBI), Emma Gute (.364, 5 RBI), Grace Herman (.333, 4 RBI), Hailey Ferris (.316, 5 RBI) and Dilynn Meade (.300, 5 RBI) also contribute to the lineup.
"They worked a ton in the offseason," Barker said. "This group is probably one of the best I've had. There's no hole in the lineup. We're happy with the effort right now."
Kohl has been stellar in the circle for the Lady Reds through seven starts. The sophomore pitcher has a 5-1 record and 2.50 ERA with 72 strikeouts. She reached her 400th career strikeout in their win over IKM-Manning on Tuesday.
"She's always pushing to be better," Barker said. "She's worked a ton on her leadership style. As she matures, she's becoming a great leader. She's constantly pushing herself. I'm glad to see her have success."
Missouri Valley's strong start has put them in contention in a wild Western Iowa Conference.
"We want to win the WIC," Barker said. "We feel being competitive in the WIC gives you a chance to make the state tournament. We'll see what we can do. We have to continue being the hammer. We can't have nights off. Anybody can beat anybody in our conference. We can't have nights where we don't come to the field ready to play."
Missouri Valley returns to action Thursday against Logan-Magnolia. Hear the full interview with Coach Barker below.