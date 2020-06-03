(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley is hopeful to rely on its seven seniors, and perhaps claim the title in the wide-open Western Iowa Conference this summer.
But first, the Lady Reds -- and their deep senior class -- are just thankful to have a season when it seemed so unlikely just a few weeks ago.
"As soon as the news came out, everyone was ecstatic," Coach Rick Barker said. "The emotion of all the spring went back and forth. To find out we're actually getting to have some sort of a season, was pretty exciting for the kids."
Barker says his team was optimistic of a season, but also concerned.
"We wanted this group to have one last chance at this," he said. "We just had to stay active and find things to keep our time occupied. We wanted them to stay active and stay in touch with them."
The Lady Reds went 14-16 last season and finished WIC play with an 8-8 record. They played only three seniors last season, which will not be the case this year.
"We feel extremely blessed in our situation," Barker said. "We have a great group of seniors that have shown great leadership. Our goals are pretty lofty this year and the seniors have done a great job of reminding everybody of the goals."
The Lady Reds return all their pitching production from a year ago -- highlighted by the duo of juniors Ashlyn Cook and Julia Janssen.
Janssen made 15 starts last season with a 7-7 record, 5.27 ERA and 40 strikeouts. Cook, a Coe College softball commit, made 14 starts with a 7-8 record, 2.87 ERA and 85 strikeouts. Coach Barker is hopeful to see more improvements from Cook and Janssen this year.
"It's all going to start with Ashlyn and Julia in the circle," he said. "If we can throw strikes, get people out and keep them off the base paths, anyone that knows softball knows you'll have success."
Cook also led the way offensively, batting .410 with a .477 on-base and .603 slugging. Payton Hilts hit .356 with a team-high 28 RBIs while Janssen, Abby Harrison, Emma Jimmerson, Maddy Lager and Lauren Austin were also key cogs in the Missouri Valley lineup.
The pitching is there. The bats appear to be strong, too. So, what does Coach Barker hope his team can improve on?
"Last year we just really struggled defensively," he said. "That's got to be a goal this year. Clean that up and play some d."
The WIC figures to be a beast this season with AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, Treynor, Missouri Valley and Underwood all entering the season with an argument as the preseason favorite.
"There's not much that separates one through six or seven in this group," Barker said. "You could be first or seventh. With the condensed season, you don't get second chances."
Competing in the WIC is among the few goals the Lady Reds have, and perhaps, the top goal.
"It's been a while since Missouri Valley has won a Western Iowa Conference softball," Barker said. "That's always been a goal of ours. I think this group of seniors has really prepared for the last five years to put themselves in that position."
Missouri Valley is slated to open the season June 15th at Underwood. The complete interview with Coach Barker can be heard below.