(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley makes their third trip to the state softball tournament next week, joining with the 2001 and 2011 squads with an appearance in Fort Dodge.
The Lady Reds (29-3) won the final six games of the season, including three in regional play, to push their way into the state field.
“I’m really happy for our kids, our community and our parents,” Missouri Valley head coach Rick Barker told KMA Sports following their 8-4 win over Sioux Central in Monday night’s regional final. “They’ve invested a great deal into softball. It’s fun to think that these kids right now were second grade or maybe kindergarten the last time we made the state tournament. This group has made history.”
Barker’s team is led by sophomore pitcher Audrie Kohl, who struck out 302 and posted a 1.90 ERA in 188 innings while tallying a 27-3 record in the circle. She also leads the offense with 42 total hits, including eight doubles, five home runs and a triple while driving in 35 runs and hitting .404/.500/.644.
“I really have no words,” Kohl told KMA Sports. “This has been our goal since day one. We finally got there.”
Freshman Emerson Anderson broke the single-season RBI record at the school with 39 on 41 hits, including four doubles, and hit .427/.513/.469.
“This has been our goal all year,” Anderson said. “We didn’t win that WIC title, but we’re going to state. We’re finally here.”
Junior Brooklyn Lange has also been among the top hitters with 12 doubles among 40 hits and tied for the team lead with Kohl in amassing 21 walks. She’s hit .426 with team-highs in on-base percentage (.538) and slugging percentage (.574).
Seniors Maya Contreraz (.387/.436/.505) and Emma Gute (.290/.376/.344) have been key pieces in the lineup, too, along with 8th grader Dilynn Meade (.420/.489/.481), sophomores Lea Gute (.308/.385/.404) and Grace Herman (.286/.375/.33) and junior Hailey Ferris (.241/.337/.264). Junior Marissa Blake and freshman Claire Myler have also been key courtesy runners, totaling 39 runs in 40 games played.
The Lady Reds will play as the No. 7 seed in the 2A tournament on Tuesday at 3:00 against second-seeded Van Meter (34-5).
“It’s been a crazy ride for us,” Kohl added. “We started early in the season. We said it all season that we’re going to the state tournament. We want to play our game still (at state) and continue on.”
Hear the call of Missouri Valley/Van Meter on KMA-FM 99.1 Tuesday at 3:00 with Trevor Maeder.