(Missouri Valley) -- A new offensive scheme, a short offseason and a challenging schedule conspired to set Missouri Valley back during the opening stages of this season. However, the Big Reds (1-3 overall, 1-1 1A District 9) righted the ship on Friday in a 36-8 win over MVAOCOU.
“Our offense is finally clicking a little bit,” Coach Rick Barker told KMA Sports. “With a short summer, it was going to take the offense some time to set up. It’s built off timing, and it’s finally starting to come together.”
In the win over the Rams, senior quarterback Drake Anderson had 122 yards rushing and two touchdowns while seniors Eric McIlnay and Cole Lange added 84 and 60 yards, respectively, with one touchdown each on the ground.
While Anderson, Lange and McIlnay all played last year, their roles this season are much larger with the loss of their top two rushers from 2019.
“Replacing Nick Haynes is always going to be tough,” Barker said. “He was our workhorse the last couple years. It’s taken some time for those three to gel together, and we’ve got two really good guards that are getting the timing and pulling down.”
The Big Reds turn their attention to Treynor (2-2, 1-1) on Friday evening. The Cardinals are hoping to bounce back from a 42-0 loss to Underwood in week four.
“Treynor does a really good job of running the football,” Barker said. “They want to make that their priority. They’ve got some new faces, but they’ve still got some options.”
While the offense struggled on Friday, Treynor has still posted 694 yards on the ground through four games. Junior Kaden Miller has a team-high 246 yards while quarterback Noah James has 211 – and plenty of Coach Barker’s attention.
“You’re going to have to defend a very athletic quarterback,” he said. “(James) is extremely athletic, and they have two new running backs that run just as hard as the kids in the past. (Coach Jeff Casey) does a good job of getting them prepared and ready to play. Their running game is still as tough as it’s been.”
Keith Christensen will have reports from Missouri Valley at Treynor on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ coverage from 6:20 until midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Barker linked below.