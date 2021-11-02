(KMAland) -- Officials from the Western Iowa Conference released their all-conference teams, which featured two first-team placements apiece from Treynor, Missouri Valley and Underwood.
Missouri Valley's designations came from Ella Myler and Maya Contreraz, Treynor received nods for Maddie Lewis and Emma Flathers while Alizabeth Jacobsen and Aliyah Humphrey were first-team choices for Underwood.
Tri-Center's Miranda Ring and AHSTW's Natalie Hagadon were also on the first team.
Leslie Morales-Foote (Underwood), Tatum Carlson (Tri-Center), Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riverside), Ruby Nolting (Logan-Magnolia), Ava Hilts (Missouri Valley), Natalie Simpson (Treynor), Marissa Ring (Tri-Center), Meredith Maassen (Tri-Center) and Preslie Arbaugh (Tri-Center) made the second team.
Mattie Nielsen (Audubon), Aleah Hermansen (Audubon), Hallie Hall (AHSTW), Grace Porter (AHSTW), Sammi Yoder (Logan-Magnolia), Macanna Guritz (Logan-Magnolia), Addi Huegli (Missouri Valley), Izzy Bluml (Riverside), Delaney Simpson (Treynor), Mikenzie Brewer (Tri-Center) and Delaney Ambrose (Underwood) were honorable mentions.