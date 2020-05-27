(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley is the latest KMAland team to unveil their baseball and softball schedules.
Both teams will begin the season June 15 at Underwood.
Softball's first home contest will be June 17th against Fremont-Mills. Baseball's home opener will be June 18th against IKM-Manning.
Softball will also host IKM-Manning, Audubon, Tri-Center and Underwood as well as hosting the Missouri Valley Invite on June 27th. Road games include trips to Westwood, Shenandoah (tournament), AHSTW, Riverside, Logan-Magnolia, Treynor and Atlantic.
Baseball will host Audubon, Tri-Center, Woodbine and West Harrison, and will travel to Westwood, AHSTW, Riverside, Logan-Magnolia and Treynor.
The schedule is subject to change an can be viewed below. Schools can email schedules to sports@kmaland.com.
