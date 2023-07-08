(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley softball used an early cushion to withstand a late rally from Treynor and punch their ticket into a regional final.
The Lady Reds (28-3) used the bats early to get up by as much as 10 with several contributors and outlasted the Cardinals (16-10) and some poor weather conditions in a 14-9 victory.
"We've played Treynor and obviously they were going to come in and compete and we knew we were going to have to play all seven innings to beat them," Missouri Valley Head Coach Rick Barker told KMA Sports. "We got up early and kind of went flat and they rallied and came back. I'm really proud of our kids and how they responded to that."
Additionally, Missouri Valley got revenge for one of their few losses earlier this season that was at the hands of Treynor.
"We came in and had all of our energy and our dugout was loud the whole time," said Audrie Kohl. "We came here knowing we wanted to beat Treynor knowing what they did to us last time and got it done."
After scoring a pair of runs in the first off of wild pitches, Missouri Valley took a 2-1 lead into the second. After Kohl retired the side in the top of the second, the Lady Reds' bats came to life, and they worked their way through nearly the entire lineup before giving up a single out, including an RBI single from Brooklyn Lange and a two-RBI single from freshman Emerson Anderson, and taking an 8-1 lead.
"We believe one through nine can go out and score for us and hit the ball well, so we like our chances at the plate and we're confident we can sore runs," said Barker. "That group did it tonight and finished that ball game."
"Getting runners on was important and a lot of opposite side hits got those runners in," said Anderson. "I thought it was great."
Anderson and Lange would lead the Lady Reds on the night, each pushing across three runs. After Kohl drove in one in the third, an RBI single from Lange and two more wild pitches gave Missouri Valley a 12-2 lead heading into the fifth. However, Treynor wasn't going away quietly, and a sac fly from Claire Schrage and 2-RBI double from Elyse Wichell cut the lead to 12-5, and then in the sixth, Jadyn Huisman launched a grand slam to cut the deficit to three.
"We knew Treynor was going to give us a fight, so we just had to keep playing our best game and doing what we could do to get some outs," said Kohl.
But, after pushing two more across courtesy of Lange and Anderson in the bottom of the sixth, Anderson had the defensive highlight of the night with a diving catch down the third base line and flip back to the bag for a double play to end the game.
"I knew I had to be up because they were going to hit it short so I saw the opportunity and Emma (Gute), my shortstop, was talking so I just turned around and flipped it to her and it worked," said Anderson.
"She's been doing that for us all year and we kind of expect that sort of stuff out of her," said Barker.
Meanwhile, Kohl ground out a complete game in the circle with seven innings pitched and tossing 10 strikeouts while giving up eight hits and nine earned runs.
"The elements weren't the best for a pitcher tonight with the wet ball and different muddy conditions and they were juggling softballs in and out," said Barker. "She had to overcome a lot tonight and that's what she does--she stays composed through the whole seven innings."
"There were some things that weren't working so I just had to take my time with my pitches and breath," said Kohl. "That's what I was trying to do throughout the sixth and seventh innings."
Lange led the way with three hits, while Anderson, Kohl, Emma Gute, and Hailey Ferris all had two hits. Maya Contreraz, Grace Herman, and Dilynn Meade each chipped in one. Meanwhile, Kohl, Ferris, Lea Gute, and Emma Gute all drove in a run. On the other side, Huisman led Treynor with three hits and five RBI. Missouri Valley awaits the results of Sioux Central/MVAOUCOU for their next opponent on Monday while Treynor's season is coming to a close.
"I'm just really happy these kids and I'm happy for Missouri Valley and our community," said Barker. "This group's worked really hard and invested in softball."
You can check out the full interviews with Barker, Kohl, and Anderson below: