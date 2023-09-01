(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley has yet to win a game, but they’re getting closer and closer with a youthful group filled with energy and a willingness to learn.
“We’re super young,” Coach Megan West told KMA Sports. “We gradated everyone but a couple last year, and we’re definitely trying to get them the exposure they need so that we’re rolling at the peak part of the season.”
While the Lady Reds are 0-5, they’re not too far away from a 3-2 mark with a trio of losses in race-to-15 sets.
“I think a lot of that is experience,” West said of not quite getting over the hump. “You’re putting girls out there that have zero experience outside of when we were really up on someone. They’re trying to get their feet wet and build that confidence.”
While most of the contributors are new to their roles on varsity, seniors Henley Arbaugh and Brooklyn Lange are experienced leaders. Arbaugh was a setter on last year’s 34-win team and is now the primary setter with 48 kills. She’s sharing the setting duties with junior Nikayla Fichter, who has 24 assists on the season.
“If we could have a couple more of Henley, I would be real happy,” Coach West said. “She’s definitely got to take on more of a setting role, but right now she’s one of our strongest hitters, too. We’re trying to put her in a situation to be beneficial for us on both sides of it. We’re trying to utilize her the best we can.”
Lange, meanwhile, is the team’s most experienced defensive specialist and has 53 digs from her libero spot.
“She is, no doubt, one of the hardest workers in the gym,” Coach West added. “She’s the one you can always count on to always be there to be that fire for the team, but to also be the voice of reason when they need to take a deep breath. She understands we’re working with some babies right now, and we’ve got to get them molded.”
The top hitter to this point in the season has been junior Grace Herman, who leads the team with 32 kills in 15 sets while posting a solid .206 efficiency.
“Grace is someone we expected was going to do some stuff for us,” West said. “She was very consistent this weekend (at the Harlan Tournament), and she’s quickly going to become someone we rely heavily on.”
Other regulars for Coach West have been seniors Maya Zappia and Hailey Ferris, junior Lea Gute, sophomores Danica Soule and Claire Myler and freshman Khloee Stoops. Another sophomore — Madee Kierscht — has also appeared in one match this season.
“We’ve preached and preached to the girls that we don’t have a lot of size this year,” West said. “We’re going to have be a defensively-sound team and be that team that doesn’t go away. We saw glimpses of that (in Harlan).
“They are sponges right now in the gym. We’ve worked pretty hard the last couple weeks because we’ve got to be able to out-hustle teams. We won’t be able to out-block or out-hit them, so the atmosphere in the gym has been incredible the last few weeks.”
Missouri Valley will host their annual tournament on Saturday and welcome Boyer Valley, East Mills, Griswold, Riverside and Woodbine to town. Play begins at 9:00 AM. Listen to the full interview with Coach West below.