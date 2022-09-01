(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley volleyball's quest for a first-ever state tournament berth is off to a fine start.
The Big Reds are 4-1 with wins over East Sac County, Harlan, St. Albert and Sidney.
"Right now, we're feeling really good," head coach Megan West said. "The girls put in a great summer's worth of work. They're definitely ready to get on the court."
This Missouri Valley team has played together for quite some time, and it shows.
"What sticks out is their willingness to play for each other," West said. "When you get a group as talented as they are, playing as one is extremely impressive. They're playing at a level I wasn't expecting us to be playing at right now."
The Big Reds didn't have any seniors in their lineup last year on a team that went 28-7.
"This group of seniors has put in thousands of hours of work to better themselves," West said. "Getting to put them together and combining those efforts is great."
Ella Myler leads the Big Reds with 29 kills through 11 sets, and Ava Hilts has 22 winners.
Missouri Valley leans on two primary setters: Maya Contreraz and Henley Arbaugh. Those two have 32 and 28 assists, respectively.
"We're focusing on running different types of sets and combinations," West said. "With that much depth and ability it makes them tough to defend."
Defensively, Chloe Larsen has a team-high nine blocks while Myler has added eight. Contreraz leads Missouri Valley with 27 digs. Addi Huegli has 25 scoops, and Ava Hilts owns 23.
"We trust in our offense, but we're trying to be sound on defense," West said. "We want to control the defensive side of stuff because it will make us tougher to defend all around."
The Big Reds figure to be a contender for the Western Iowa Conference title. Their long-term goal is the program's first state tournament berth.
"This group wants to be the first," West said. "We focus a lot on what's going to get us there. The girls are focusing on that. We talk a lot about it and try to finally reach it."
The Lady Reds return to action on Thursday in a quad at MVAOCOU. Check out the full interview with Coach West below.