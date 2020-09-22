(Missouri Valley) -- A burgeoning Missouri Valley volleyball program is riding high after a dominant month of September.
"I'm feeling great about things," Coach Josie Esser said. "We obviously have a very young team. We put the team together knowing everyone had talent and was ready to get better. We have improved so much as a team since the first game, it's just incredible."
The Lady Reds have been busy and successful this month on their way to a 15-4 record. Their most recent successes came Saturday at the West Harrison Tournament, where they defeated AHSTW, West Harrison, Woodbine, Whiting and Thomas Jefferson on their way to the tournament title.
"Saturday started a little shaky after we dropped a set to West Harrison," Esser said. "But the girls after that set said what they needed to do better, we improved our communication and defense."
Missouri Valley has had lots of success at the Saturday tournaments while also using them to figure out more about themselves.
"We get to work out some kinks," Esser said. "There's so much opportunity to learn about our offense and defense a little bit."
The Lady Reds have only two seniors on their squad -- Olivia Guinan and Carlie Winchester. Guinan has posted 45 kills and a team-high 17 blocks for Mo. Valley while Winchester has contributed 101 assists and 69 digs. Aside from their on-court statistic, the two seniors have also led the way off the court for Coach Esser's young squad.
"Carlie is always very vocal on the court and is someone who gets people pumped up," Esser said. "It's been fun to see Olivia, who can sometimes be kinda quiet, step up in her role. Leading by example is good, too."
Sophomore Ava Hilts currently leads the team in kills per set (2.0). Classmate Ella Myler has added 1.8 KPS while Maya Contreraz and Chloe Larsen have been pivotal offensively. Contreraz also leads the team in assists with 165.
Missouri Valley is currently 2-0 in the ultra-competitive Western Iowa Conferences with victories over Audubon and IKM-Manning to their name, but they've yet to face the likes of Treynor, Tri-Center, Riverside and Underwood.
Their surprising start to the season has turned them into a sneaky contender for the conference title, but they are not thinking about that yet.
"I've been really focusing with the girls to take it one game at a time," Esser said. "Our overall goal is to step in knowing that if we play our best volleyball, we are going to be successful. We try to not focus too much on who we are playing, but how we are going to win. Just to keep bettering ourselves as a team and focusing on becoming one unit is going to be really important for us during our conference play."
The Lady Reds resume action Tuesday night against AHSTW and will face Logan-Magnolia Thursday. The complete interview with Coach Esser can be heard below.