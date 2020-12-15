(Missouri Valley) -- Following a jam-packed week, the Missouri Valley wrestling team is eager to compete in the Western Iowa Conference Tournament Saturday afternoon.
"Things are going good," Coach Keefer Jensen said. "I know it's been a weird and hectic year, but the kids are adapting well and doing a good job in the room."
Coach Jensen's squad is coming off a showing at last week's Arena Sports Academy Invitational in Sioux City, where they finished seventh as a team in a talent-laden field.
"I thought the kids did well," Jensen said. "It's a tough tournament, so it kinda opened the eyes a little bit for the younger guys, but I thought we had some strong performances by some kids."
One of those strong performances came from freshman Eli Becerra at 106 pounds, who claimed the 106-pound title. Becerra is now 11-0 on the season and figures to be a mainstay in KMAland wrestling for years to come.
"He's coachable and has a great head on his shoulders," Jensen said of Becerra. "You can't really replace that with anything else. Some kids have talent, some kids work hard. He's got all those intangible things that there are to put on a kid. He just works. We expect him to win and battle. He does both those things. We knew he would be pretty tough coming into high school, but I think he's even surprised us. We have high expectations for him and I think he has high expectations for himself, too."
Junior Connor Murray is a returning state qualifier and finished third in Sioux City on Saturday. The Big Reds' other returning state qualifier -- Eric McIlnay -- should return to the lineup soon while Zavier Trovato, Andrew Bowman, Gage Clausen, Fred Veatch, Cole Lange and Riley Radke have also been in the lineup.
Coach Jensen admits the start of the season has been far from perfect.
"I think we are where we are at," Coach Jensen said. "I know we have to get a lot better. I think we are where we need to be because we understand we need to continue to get better and I think we will continue to do that. I have hopes for the season as we continue to move forward.
The Big Reds will wrestle a quad with Griswold, Nodaway Valley and Underwood on Tuesday before shifting their attention to the Western Iowa Conference Tournament, which will take place Saturday in Underwood.
Logan-Magnolia, Riverside and Underwood appear to be among the favorites to win the team title Saturday, but the Big Reds have every intention to throw their name in the mix.
"We are going out to compete," Jensen said. "Finishing in the top two or three is where we want to be. I think we can do that and compete with everybody out there. We just have to show that. We have a tough team and I think we can do really good things this weekend at the WIC Tournament."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will have the call of the finals of the WIC Tournament Saturday afternoon on KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Jensen can be heard below.