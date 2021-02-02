(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley is wrestling tough and ready to make some noise as the postseason is approaching.
The Big Reds come into postseason action with some momentum after a second-place finish at the Wheeler Invitational in Audubon last weekend.
"Overall, I thought the kids wrestled tough," Coach Keefer Jensen said on Tuesday's sports feature. "It was a good tune-up weekend for this next weekend."
Coach Jensen's squad opened the season with a unique mix of returning varsity winners and new faces.
"Coming in, I thought we would be a tough team," he said. "But you never know with the new pieces coming in and how kids will progress through the year. But they have done a good job and really bought in. They work hard on a daily basis and they're coachable. The leadership has been really good and then new blood coming in has been really good."
The new blood has been led by freshman superstar Eli Becerra, who is 38-0 at 106 pounds and ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.
"He just works and believes in his ability," Jensen said of Becerra. "He believes he's going to win and we believe he is going to win. We know he's got six minutes in the gas tank every match. If something doesn't go our way, we know he's going to put points on the board. He's confident in his abilities."
Junior Gage Clausen has been a pleasant surprise for the Big Reds with a 31-6 record at 170 pounds. Clausen has tallied a couple of tournament titles this year, including the Western Iowa Conference Tournament on December 19th.
"If you wanted a great athlete and kid, you would mold Gage Clausen 14 times and put them in your lineup, " Jensen said. "He's a kid that works hard and is disciplined. He does the right things and you can tell in his wrestling. He just keeps getting better and better. He wants to be good and does all the little things right."
Perhaps the most intriguing member of Coach Jensen's lineup is 285-pound junior Connor Murray.
When Murray isn't busy compiling a 21-3 record, he can likely be found on Missouri Valley's basketball squad, where he is averaging 3.7 points per game and leads the Big Reds in rebounds with 91.
"He does a great job," Jensen said. "There are days when he goes to two practices in a row. We only get him about one-third of the time. His priority is basketball. But when he is in the room, he is working as hard as anybody. As of late, he has really started to pick things up. We are really excited to see what he can accomplish at the end of the year."
Riley Radke (120), Zavier Trovato (126), Eric McIlnay (145), Brek Boruff (182) and Shane Sinclair (195) have also been mainstays in the lineup.
Missouri Valley will travel to Oakland on Saturday for the Class 1A Sectional 13 Meet. AHSTW, Riverside, St. Albert, Tri-Center, Underwood and West Central Valley will also be in attendance.
The Big Reds, who are the No. 10-ranked dual team by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association, enter the tournament as the likely favorite. Coach Jensen is confident his team will rise to the occasion.
"I think we are a good Saturday team," he said. "We know when there are things on the line, we are going to go out there and battle. We are going to be tough. We work hard and have good fundamentals. If we give 100 percent effort, we know good things will happen."
Austin McNorton will be in Oakland on Saturday and will have updates on Twitter (@AustinMcNorton). The complete interview with Coach Jensen can be heard below.