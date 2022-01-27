(Missouri Valley) -- KMA Sports continues its features on area athletes that finished well at this past weekend’s Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Tournament.
The 220-pound bracket was one of two All-KMAland championships on Saturday. While Savannah Sistad of Creston claimed the title, Missouri Valley freshman Jocelyn Buffum also had a strong run to the final.
Buffum claimed a trio of wins by fall before losing to Sistad in the championship by a 3-0 decision.
“It was pretty good,” Buffum told KMA Sports. “I could have done a little better, but it was the best I got.”
Buffum will have several more trips to state in her future after making a major impact in her freshman season. Buffum believes this year’s success will lead to even better things in the future.
“I could have probably done a couple more takedowns or work a little bit harder in practice,” she said. “My semifinal match is the one I really remember. She was No. 1 ranked in my bracket, and I was just so scared to wrestle her.”
Buffum’s fears quickly turned into excitement with a fall in 4:58. The excitement of this year’s tournament was turned historic when the IGHSAU announced they will sanction wrestling beginning next year.
“It will open up so many more opportunities for girls across the state,” Buffum said. “It was super exciting. We all knew it was coming, but we never knew when.”
Listen to the full interview with Buffum from Thursday’s UFR below.