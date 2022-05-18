(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley baseball standout Cody Gilpin is hoping for a big summer in his final year with the Big Reds. Even while planning for his future with Hastings baseball.
Gilpin’s recruiting process started with an eye towards Hastings, but after a coaching change, he wasn’t sure he would find his way to the Broncos program.
“I kind of fell off their list,” Gilpin said. “I went down to Ottawa, and they really liked me.”
With things trending toward Ottawa, Gilpin received a tip from his former teammate Alec Fichter, who is a freshman on the Hastings baseball team, about their new head coach Joel Schipper.
“(Alec) said the new coach was really good,” Gilin said. “He really liked what he had going on for the program and the future, so I emailed them with some information. We kept chatting back and forth, and I ended up signing.”
Gilpin hit .325/.462/.337 for Missouri Valley last season, playing in the middle infield for the Big Reds.
“I really fell in love with (Hastings),” Gilpin added about it his choice. “It really felt like a home to me. I walked on campus, and I felt like I should be there. Everyone was nice to me in the baseball program. I met a few players. The coaches were really nice. They have a great eye for the future. The coach is doing some great things up there, and I’m excited to play for them.”
With his future set, Gilpin took some time for reflection on how far he’s come in the sport.
“I’ve been dreaming about this for a long time,” he said. “I remember I would come up to the field with my friends on weekends, after school and anytime I was free. We would hit groundballs, pop flies, toss a little BP to each other. That’s what I really enjoy, being out there with my friends and having fun.”
