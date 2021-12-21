(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley volleyball star Ella Myler is still more than a year and a half away from graduation. However, she’s found her next landing spot.
The 6-foot-0 junior standout announced a commitment to Wayne State late last week. On Tuesday’s Upon Further Review, the Big Reds star talked about her decision.
“It was a really long process,” Myler said. “There were a lot of different colleges and different decisions to make.”
Myler says that she also considered Division I schools North Dakota State and South Dakota State before making her decision. Interestingly enough, one of the key factors in that decision was a chance to play beach volleyball at Wayne State.
“I’ve played (beach volleyball) since I was 11,” Myler said. “I took a visit (to Wayne State) this fall, and it was just so good. I loved everything about Wayne and all the different things it had to offer.”
Myler, who averaged 3.0 kills while hitting .358 efficiency this past season on her way to earning All-KMAland honors, says she also found a special connection with the Wayne State coaching staff.
“Their coaching staff is so great,” she said. “They were super welcoming, and they have a really good volleyball team and are very successful. They’re really taking the time to put in for their volleyball team, and they strive to be their best. It’s all about the success and how hard we’re going to have to work to be successful.”
While Myler won’t graduate until 2023, the Missouri Valley star decided there was no time to wait around when she found her school.
“All the colleges kind of move on to the next age group (quickly),” she said. “I felt it was really good for me to get it figured out right now because it’s going to be super challenging if I wait longer. I felt like when I came across Wayne that was the decision.”
Listen to much more with Myler from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review at the link below.