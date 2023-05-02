(Missouri Valley) -- Don't be fooled by the last name, Missouri Valley junior Jackson Tennis is one of the top golfers in KMAland.
A state qualifier last year, Tennis has a 9-hole adjusted average of 39.56 and an 18-hole number of 77.50. He's also helped Missouri Valley cement itself as one of the top teams in the Western Iowa Conference.
"It's been great," Tennis said about his season. "I've been posting good scores, and we're doing good as a team. It's going pretty well."
Tennis is coming off a big week that earned him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. He fired a 36 in Missouri Valley's dual with Tri-Center on Monday and then Missouri Valley's Tournament on Saturday with an 18-hole score of 74.
"Monday wasn't a great day for me, but it was alright," he said. "I drove it well. (Saturday) was about my wedges. I chipped in on one in my first hole of the meet. I put wedges close on some other holes to get really good pars. That's what saved me."
Tennis points to Saturday's tournament victory as the highlight of his season.
Putting has been a strong suit for Tennis.
"I've putted pretty well this year," he said. "I've spent a lot of time on the greens. Having the ball go into the hole makes me happy."
His driving has improved, too. Tennis credits that to last year's experience at the state tournament, where he finished 37th.
"I wasn't doing great at state with my driver," he said. "I worked on it during the summer, fall and winter. It's been pretty good this year."
Tennis enjoyed last year's state tournament experience. He hopes to return this year. But first, he's focused on Wednesday's Western Iowa Conference Tournament. Wednesday's individual battle will likely come down to Tennis and Treynor's Ethan Konz. Konz has an 18-hole adjusted average of 74.80.
"I'm feeling pretty good," Tennis said. "Winning Saturday was a big (confidence) boost. Hopefully, I win it, but it will be tough. I'll work on driving. I didn't hit the driver well on Saturday. I'll work on that and my mental game. I feel like my mental game has been down a bit."
Trevor Maeder will have reports from the WIC Golf Tournament Wednesday. Check out the full interview with Tennis below.