(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley’s new volleyball coach Tiffani York is very familiar with what she’s working with this fall. She’s also familiar with the school, the community and pretty much every other facet of the job.
“I graduated from Missouri Valley in 2011,” York said. “I’ve always been a part of Missouri Valley.”
York, who was a multi-sport athlete at the school, was most recently an assistant under Josie Esser, who left for a job at her alma mater, Harlan.
“(Josie) let me know and told me I should apply for the head job,” York said. “I know the way she ran it and how she would want the program to continue. I went and applied for it, and then I got it.”
York’s new position is hardly going to be one of a rebuild. The Lady Reds are loaded with returning talent from a team that went deep into the fifth set of a regional semifinal in 2020.
“I’m super excited for the girls,” York said. “They’re coming to every open gym, coming in and putting the work in every day. I just want to continue to make strides in the right direction for them.”
Missouri Valley will return their top three hitters, one of their setters and six of the eight players that competed in at least 27 matches last season. The junior class will likely make up much of the roster this season with Maya Contreraz, Emma Gute, Ava Hilts, Addi Huegli, Chloe Larsen and Ella Myler all back after playing prominent roles a year ago.
“They made tremendous growth (last season),” York said. “I just want to continue to build on where they ended last year and continue to build for them. They came in and put the work in every single day. They knew their angle. Every time they walked in the gym they knew it was an opportunity to get better.”
York adds that sophomore Henley Arbaugh will likely be one of the other youngsters counted on to fill the hole left by the graduation of second setter Carlie Winchester.
“Then we’ve got some other young ones,” York added. “Brooklyn Lange, Shelby Divelbess are the ones that are going to continue to push that junior class to get better every day.”
Hear much more from new Missouri Valley head volleyball coach Tiffani York from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review interview below.