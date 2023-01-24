Jenna Laird
Photo: Missouri Athletics

(Columbia) -- Missouri softball player Jenna Laird is in Softball America's Top 100.

Liard -- a shortstop -- was No. 68 in the rankings. She hit .338 with 44 runs scored and 22 stole bases last year.

View the full release from Missouri here.

