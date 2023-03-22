(KMAland) -- Missouri wrestler Keegan O'Toole is among the finalists for the Hodge Trophy.
The award is presented annually to the nation's most dominant collegiate wrestler.
O'Toole compiled a 20-2 record and won the 165-pound national title.
