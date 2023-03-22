Keegan O'Toole
Photo: Missouri Athletics

(KMAland) -- Missouri wrestler Keegan O'Toole is among the finalists for the Hodge Trophy. 

The award is presented annually to the nation's most dominant collegiate wrestler. 

O'Toole compiled a 20-2 record and won the 165-pound national title. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.