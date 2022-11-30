(Red Oak) -- As the winter months rapidly approach, the Red Oak wrestling team is gearing up for its 2022-23 season.
The Tigers enter the year carrying a roster mixed with returning stars and up-and-coming talent alike.
“We return quite a bit on paper,” Red Oak head coach Tiegen Podliska said. “Some of those people may not have shown up[ in the room but we’re just gonna do without them. Our numbers are down a little bit, but what we do have is a bunch of quality people who put in a lot of work.”
Red Oak had just one senior in the lineup a year ago, opening the door for young talent to prepare themselves to take center stage; something that the team has done since practice began.
“We’ve done a lot of conditioning things right away just to get them ready mentally more so than physically,” Podliska said. “These are high school athletes, so the physical part is the easy part. The mental part is the hard part. We’re gonna get after it right away and see exactly where we’re at.”
For leadership in the wrestling room, Red Oak will turn to Dawson Bond, who racked up 43 wins in his junior campaign and capped it off with a semifinal appearance and a fourth place finish at the state tournament.
“[Bond] has always been a lead-by-example guy, but he’s doing a lot more talking now,” Podliska said. “He’s realizing the legacy you leave is in those wrestlers that you share something with. Every coach says that once you start coaching, you learn so much more about the sport and you get so much better as a wrestler. He’s seeing some of that in how he’s helping the younger wrestlers and he’s learning things through it.”
Bond is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A at 160 pounds, and will seek to live up to that ranking with a state title bid at the end of the season.
“Now we’re focusing on just some little things [with Bond],” Podliska said. “You get to the more technical side with some footwork things. Faking better, changing levels more frequently and shooting some no-tie stuff.”
Other returners for Red Oak include Adam Baier, Joshua LeRette, Sam Fields, Kyler Sandholm, Baz Clear and Brandon Erp. The Tigers also plan to insert some freshman talent into the lineup card.
The Tigers also bring two girls back into the program this year in Josie McCunn and Nicole Bond. With 2022-23 being the inaugural season of the official Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state wrestling tournament, the stakes are unlike anything before.
“It’s a different feeling when you feel it’s given to you,” Podiska said. “Like, ‘okay, you’re a state qualifier, but you’re a state qualifier because you registered for the state tournament, not because you won a match to qualify for it.’ The sanctioning just adds the legitimacy… [the girls] are excited.”
The wrestling season is always a grind for the athletes involved, and Red Oak will look to embrace that over the next several months.
“You judge somebody’s worth by the way that they fight,” Podliska said. “As long as you’re going out there and competing hard, we can work on the technique portion and the tactical things that we wanna do to win matches, but I can’t teach somebody to fight off their back. As long as you’re fighting the entire time, you’re gonna be able to walk off the mat [satisfied].”
Red Oak opens its season with a tournament in West Delaware Saturday, Dec. 3.
Hear the full interview with Podliska below.