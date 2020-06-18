(Columbia) -- Missouri football picked up a commitment from Garden City Community College defensive end Shemar Pearl on Thursday.
Pearl was part of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class before going the JUCO route to work on his academics.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect played in 11 games at Garden City as a freshman, finishing with 22 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss and four pass break-ups. He chose the Tigers over a finalist list that also included Texas Tech, Baylor and South Carolina.
Pearl is the 12th known commitment in Missouri’s 2021 recruiting class and third defensive lineman.