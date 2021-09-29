(Columbia) -- Missouri revealed its wrestling schedule for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.
The Tigers open their season on November 11th in Fargo with a Big 12 Conference battle against North Dakota State. Their home slate begins on November 14th against Northern Colorado.
They also host Air Force (November 19th), Virginia Tech & Northern Iowa (December 4th), South Dakota State (January 22nd), Oklahoma State (February 6th) and Iowa State (February 16th).
The Tigers have three tournaments on tap: the Lindenwood Open (November 20th), Journeyman Duals (December 20th/21st) and the Southern Scuffle (Jan 1/2).
The Big 12 Tournament is scheduled for March 5th and 6th in Tulsa.
View the full release here.