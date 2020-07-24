(Columbia) -- Missouri men’s basketball’s Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith have all withdrawn from the NBA Draft.
Tilmon and Smith will both be seniors this upcoming season while Pinson is a junior. All three had until August 3rd to make their decisions.
Pinson played in all 31 games as a sophomore and made 11 starts while averaging 11.1 points per game. The 6-foot-10 Smith set new career-high season totals in points, rebounds and assists. Tilmon has played in 81 career games and averaged 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.