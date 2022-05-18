(Columbia) -- Missouri head women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton has hired Deon Thomas as the program’s director of player development.
In a release, Pingeton said, “"Deon is filling a critical role in our program and it's an honor to welcome him to our staff. He has a great deal of experience at all levels of basketball and his Thirty Under 30 recognition from the WBCA speaks for itself. We are really looking forward to seeing him excel in this role and help us keep building our program to a championship level."
Thomas comes to Columbia after spending last season at St. Louis. Thomas has also coached Ottawa University (Ariz) and Benedictine (Ill.).
View the full release from Mizzou here.