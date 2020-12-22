NCAA Baseball
Photo: Andrew Woolley

(KMAland) -- Missouri first baseman Brandt Belk and Kansas State left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks have both been named Preseason All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball.

Belk was a second team choice while Wicks was picked to the third team.

View the complete release from NCAA.com linked here.

