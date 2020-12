Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy and overcast this evening followed by clear skies late. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 12F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Windy and overcast this evening followed by clear skies late. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 12F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph.