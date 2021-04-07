Kylie Deberg
Photo: Mizzou Athletics

(Columbia) — Missouri senior Kylie Deberg has been picked to the 2020-21 SEC Volleyball Community Service Team.

Deberg led the Tigers this year in community service hours with 41.5.

View the complete release from Mizzou athletics linked here.

