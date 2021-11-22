(Columbia) -- Missouri's Trajan Jeffcoat and Harrison Mevis both collected SEC weekly honors after the Tigers' 24-23 overtime win over Florida on Saturday.
Jeffcoat -- a defensive end from Columbia, South Carolina -- was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the week after posting four tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and a sack.
Mevis -- a kicker from Warsaw, Indiana -- earned co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He drilled field goals of 39, 46 and 31 in the win, going 3-for-4 on the day.
View the full release from Mizzou athletics here.