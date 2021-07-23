(Columbia) -- University of Missouri football players Trajan Jeffcoat and Michael Maietti have both received preseason recognition.
Jeffcoat, a redshirt junior defensive lineman, was named to the preseason second-team All-Southeastern Conference while Maietti, a graduate center, was a third-team honor.
Additionally, Maietti is on the Rimington Trophy Watch List and Jeffcoat is on the 2021 Bednarik Award Watch List.
Jeffcoat accumulated six sacks, 18 tackles, seven quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Maietti has made 43 starts during his career.