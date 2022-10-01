(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both dominant winners in MLB action on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (64-94): The Royals snapped a five-game skid with a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians (89-69). Salvador Perez went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, and Drew Waters smacked a home run of his own among two hits. Kyle Isbel added a double and two RBI. Kyle Bubic (3-13) struck out eight in five shutout innings, scattering five hits and a walk in a strong pitching performance.
St. Louis Cardinals (92-66): The Cardinals scored six in the first and four in the second on their way to a 13-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-99). Corey Dickerson had a grand slam among two hits while Dylan Carlson and Albert Pujols also had one hit and two RBI apiece. Jordan Montgomery (9-6) struck out five in six two-run innings to get the win.