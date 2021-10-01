(KMAland) -- The Royals pushed past the Twins while St. Louis walked off a winner over the Cubs in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (74-86): The Royals rolled to an 11-6 win over Minnesota. Hunter Dozier homered among three hits and drove in two while Andrew Benintendi and Cam Gallagher also had two hits and two RBI. Whit Merrifield posted three hits, and Jon Heasley (1-1) got his first Major League win, going 5 1/3 innings while allowing four runs on six hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (90-70): Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off single to lift the Cardinals to a 4-3 win over the Cubs. Tyler O’Neill added three hits, two RBI and three runs, including a pair of home runs, and Lars Nootbar had two hits of his own. Dakota Hudson went five shutout innings, striking out four and giving up just three hits. Giovanny Gallegos (6-5) nabbed the win after pitching the ninth.