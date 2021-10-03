(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost their penultimate game of the regular season on Saturday.
Cardinals (91-71): Ian Happ's ninth-inning homer gave the Cubs a 6-5 win. Harrison Bader homered for the Cardinals while Tyler O'Neill tripled and Paul Goldschmidt doubled. Dylan Carlson drove in two runs in the loss. Jon Lester struck out four in five innings of no-decision baseball, and Luis Garcia got the loss.
Royals (74-87): The Twins blanked the Royals 4-0 as the Royals only managed three hits, including doubles from Whit Merrifield and Cam Gallagher. Kris Bubic got the tough-luck loss, striking out five while scattering seven hits on two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings