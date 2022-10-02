(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost 7-5 games in MLB action on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (64-95): The Royals fell just short in a comeback attempt against the Cleveland Guardians (90-69), falling 7-5. MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits apiece for the Royals while Edward Olivares and Ryan O’Hearn added two hits of their own. Max Castillo (0-2) gave up seven runs on eight hits in five innings while striking out five for Kansas City.
St. Louis Cardinals (92-67): The Cardinals lost their regular season home finale to the Pirates (60-99), 7-5. Albert Pujols doubled and hit his 702nd career home run, drove in three and scored twice for St. Louis. Juan Yepez added two hits, and Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong drove in one run apiece. Adam Wainwright (11-12) gave up six runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.